My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this update on the white clots. This is a transcript tagged #WHITECLOTS. You can find many other subjects covered in the index.—TB

This is a screenshot. To watch the video, see link below

This is a screenshot. To watch the video, see link below.

Update on Post-Jabs Roll-Out Unusual Clots with Embalmer Wallace Hooker and Researcher Tom Haviland (brief excerpt)

"I've soaked them in turpentine and it didn't affect them. I've soaked them in straight formaldehyde, it didn't affect them. It changed the color. I've used just rubbing alcohol. Nothing attacked them. So I think once they're in the body, I don't know how they can break down when they're that large."— Wallace Hooker on the white clots

Source video:

"Episode 191: White Fibrous Clots on the Rise!"

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, Streamed August 21, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6xul8a-episode-191-white-fibrous-clots-on-the-rise.html

[50:07 - 56:54]

