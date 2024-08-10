Remdesivir! Interview with Nurse Michelle Gershman (Excerpt)

"I didn't know they would be so evil, robotic, barbaric. No, I did not know they were going to treat my mom like that."

Read more

Source video:

"Remdesivir! Interview With Nurse Michelle Gershman"

CDMedia Published October 20, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1ou4du-remdesivir-interview-with-nurse-michelle-gershman.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share