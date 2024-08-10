"I didn't know they would be so evil, robotic, barbaric"— Michelle Gershman, RN Talks About Her Mother's Death by Remdesivir (Excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Remdesivir! Interview with Nurse Michelle Gershman (Excerpt)
"I didn't know they would be so evil, robotic, barbaric. No, I did not know they were going to treat my mom like that."
Source video:
"Remdesivir! Interview With Nurse Michelle Gershman"
CDMedia Published October 20, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1ou4du-remdesivir-interview-with-nurse-michelle-gershman.html
