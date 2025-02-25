Jab-Injured Mandated Creighton University Law Student Britta Hultgren Fights Back

"I had to defer my bar exam in February of 2022, and as to this day I still haven't been able to take it. I was really hoping to be able to take it next week but there's stuff that I told [inaudible] that I still can't sit up straight long enough, I still can't, I'd have to, you know, take a wheelchair into the building, I'd have to, it's, I can't walk very far. It's this whole, you know, a lot of different symptoms."

Source video:

Meet the Plantiffs

undated, circa late 2022 - 2023

To view, scroll down to the section on this page

https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/meet-the-plaintiffs/

labeled "Creighton University COVID Mandates"



