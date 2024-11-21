Pharmacist Kim Darlington: "I could no longer in good faith inject the covid shots into people"

"I'm still a licensed pharmacist and none of us here are anti-vaxxers. We are only anti-covid shot. And my words are not mis- or disinformation, it's my first-hand experience on the front lines of this pandemic from day one."

Source video:

"Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23"

Informed Choice WA — No Mandates, posted February 12, 2023

https://rumble.com/v297djc-pandemic-harms-listening-session-wenatchee-wa-28jan23.html

[20:20 - 28:03]

Note: this transcript was previously spotlighted on this substack, but in a group of transcripts, not as a stand-alone post.

