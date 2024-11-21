"I could no longer in good faith inject the covid shots into people"— Pharmacist Kim Darlington Speaks Out in Wenatchee, Washington
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Pharmacist Kim Darlington: "I could no longer in good faith inject the covid shots into people"
"I'm still a licensed pharmacist and none of us here are anti-vaxxers. We are only anti-covid shot. And my words are not mis- or disinformation, it's my first-hand experience on the front lines of this pandemic from day one."
Read more
Source video:
"Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23"
Informed Choice WA — No Mandates, posted February 12, 2023
https://rumble.com/v297djc-pandemic-harms-listening-session-wenatchee-wa-28jan23.html
[20:20 - 28:03]
Note: this transcript was previously spotlighted on this substack, but in a group of transcripts, not as a stand-alone post.
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free