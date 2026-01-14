"I can no longer trust my primary caregiver"—Leigh-Ann Dale Tells the Story of Her Son's and Her Own Covid Jab Injuries and Gaslighting
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Leigh-Ann Dale Tells the Story of Her Son’s and Her Own Jab Injuries and Gaslighting
“I can no longer trust my primary caregiver to have my best interest in mind... My life has been ruined by the covid vaccine.”
Read more
Source video:
“Shocking jab injury story”
Andy@tyrannywatch, posted December 20, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JqNnLQDrKrR1
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free