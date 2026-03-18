"I believe that we should have a choice"— Police Officer Marian Kohler Speaks Out Against the Mandates Before the NYC Council (September 9, 2022)
Trnacript of a suppressed video of 2022
Marian Kohler, NYC Police Officer
“Mr. Mayor, tear down this mandate now!”
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Source:
https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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