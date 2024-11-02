Covid Nurse Tori Jensen, Her Religious Exemption Denied, Escorted Out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital

"I am willing to lose my safety and security, my house, everything, for my freedom. And I want you to think about that."

Source video:

"Nurse Loses Her Job For Refusing and Records Her Last Day"

thatgirlkanesha, posted November 22, 2023 [a repost of the oroginal censored video]

