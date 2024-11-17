"I am the face of your misinformation campaign, Nathan"— Pediatric Cardiac ICU Nurse Tawny Buettner Speaks Out at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting (9/13/22)
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Pediatric Cardiovascular ICU Nurse Tawny Buettner's Testimony, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting
"I am the face of your misinformation campaign, Nathan"
Read more
Source videos:
"San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting September 13, 2022"
[3:12:25 - 3:14:33]
See also:
PEDIATRIC CARDIAC NURSE LAYS INTO SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISORS SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
Speaking to ITEM 14 RECEIVE UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 RESPONSE
Clip posted on Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Rumble page Sept 21, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1kz2z7-vaers-whistleblower-nurse-speaks-out-on-the-growing-number-of-pediatric-myo.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free