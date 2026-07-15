This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find a variety of traditions and perspectives represented under this category, and many more topics in the index.— TB

SCREENSHOT - to watch the video click the link below

Dr. Jose Trasancos Laments Religious Organizations’ Participation in Promoting the Jabs

“Only God knows what motivations have resulted in our current circumstances, but I do know that these motivations collectively constitute an assault on our individual liberty and the dignity of human life. It is distressing and heartbreaking that so many have turned their backs on these most precious gifts from God.”

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Source video:

“Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation”

Livestreamed August 4, 2021

https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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