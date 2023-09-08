Laura Kasner Confronts Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

"How many more Ohioans... will die before your office conducts an investigation?"

Shocking! Ohio Attorney General Claims 'No Authority to Investigate' C19 Deaths and Injuries from C19 'vaccine' (AKA Bioweapon)

joesansone, posted September 3, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3eh99q-shocking-ohio-attorney-general-claims-no-authority-to-investigate-c19-death.html

hat tip: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/shocking-ohio-attorney-general-claims

