SCREENSHOT

Embalmer Wallace Hooker Speaks Out on Finding Fibrinous Stuctures (Excerpts)

"How can we as decent human beings turn a blind eye to what we're seeing in the embalming rooms?"

Read more

Note: For more about the fibrinaloid “clots,” see the transcripts of videos from 2022-2023 gathered at https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/138644.html

Includes links to other interviews with photos of the fibrinaloid structures.

Source video:

"Wallace Hooker - Embalmer and Funeral Director Speaks Out About the 'Clots' (that aren't clots)"

[Interview by Sherry Strong]

Children's Health Defense Canada September 12, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1juqup-wallace-hooker-embalmer-and-funeral-director-speaks-out-about-the-clots-tha.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share