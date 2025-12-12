Andre Cherry, Suffering Severe Neurological Injuries After 2 Modernas, Blasts the FDA

“For 9 months, I and my family have relentlessly pursued diagnosis and treatment only to be met with apathy, sarcasm, and condescension from most of the medical community, affiliated personnel, mainstream media, and society at large... My medical care has been continuously impeded due to your unwillingness to make public the facts about the mRNA technology of this vaccine which Dr. Malone himself stated to have cytotoxic properties. This dearth of information robs doctors of the knowledge they need to accurately diagnose and care for vaccine injured patients such as myself.”

Source video:

“Andre Cherry FDA Testimony”

react19org, posted January 28, 2023

https://rumble.com/v27jz0o-andre-cherry-fda-testimony.html

