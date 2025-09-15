Idaho Mammographer Speaks Out Against the Mandates

"When this first started, man, we were scared out of our wits. You know? We were the healthcare heroes that showed up for work when everybody else was quarantining and sitting on their couch safe and sound, we were the ones fighting and we were the frontline workers... How all of a sudden are you turning your back on us?"

Read more

Source video:

"HealthCare Heroes Lose Freedom of Choice"

HealthFreedomIdaho, posted August 21, 2021

https://rumble.com/vlijni-healthcare-heroes-lose-freedom-of-choice.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share