"Help us warn people"— Modern Day Wizard Cahlen Lee on Why the Covid "Vaccine" is Not a Vaccine
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Modern Day Wizard Cahlen on Why the Covid “Vaccine” Is Not a Vaccine
“It’s pretty universal that, if you’re not a crazy person, now you think that vaccines are the greatest thing in the world. Now with the current [makes air-quotes] vaccine, they’re basically telling you it’s a vaccine, when what it really is is gene therapy... do your research and help us warn people.”
Source video:
“It’s NOT a Vaccine!”
Cahlen, February 7, 2021
https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0/Its-Not-a-Vaccine:d
