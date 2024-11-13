"Hear me. The vaccine injured are real"—Jab Injured Nurse Danielle Baker's Public Comment for the FDA's VRBPAC Hearing 1/26/2023
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2023
Jab Injured Nurse Danielle Baker's Public Comment for the FDA's VRBPAC Hearing 1/26/2023
"Hear me. The vaccine injured are real... Shame on every single one of you!"
Read more
Source video:
"Danielle Baker FDA Testimony"
react19org, posted January 28, 2023
https://rumble.com/v27k0ar-danielle-baker-fda-testimony.html
See also:
https://rumble.com/v27jr8q-public-comments-from-the-vaccine-injured-vrbpac-meeting-12623.html
[In this longer video Baker's testimony starts at 13:23]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free