Nurses Lizzie and Annalisa at the Nurses for Freedom Protest in Auckland



"I always wanted to be a nurse, never wanted to be anything else... we really care, we love our jobs and we want to come back."— Lizzie

"I wanted to be a nurse from when I was about 4 years old, and to now have that like stripped away from me in the, in the prime of my life, working life when I can make the most difference to people, it's really cruel."— Annalisa

Source video:

"Nurses For Freedom NZ - End The Mandates!"

May 19, 2023 [Interview by Tane Webster]

https://rumble.com/v2ot0ea-nurses-for-freedom-nz-end-the-mandates.html?e9s=rel_v1_b

