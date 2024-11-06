"HEALTH MANDATES = STAFF SHORTAGE" & "LET US WORK!" —on the street in Aukland with their placards Nurses Lizzie and Annalisa Protest the Mandates
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Nurses Lizzie and Annalisa at the Nurses for Freedom Protest in Auckland
"I always wanted to be a nurse, never wanted to be anything else... we really care, we love our jobs and we want to come back."— Lizzie
"I wanted to be a nurse from when I was about 4 years old, and to now have that like stripped away from me in the, in the prime of my life, working life when I can make the most difference to people, it's really cruel."— Annalisa
Source video:
"Nurses For Freedom NZ - End The Mandates!"
May 19, 2023 [Interview by Tane Webster]
https://rumble.com/v2ot0ea-nurses-for-freedom-nz-end-the-mandates.html?e9s=rel_v1_b
