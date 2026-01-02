Happy New Year 2026 + Update + Recap of Recaps to Date
What's been accomplished so far and what to expect
Happy 2026! May your new year be a most wonderful one.
For those new to Transcriber B’s Substack, my focus (always with an eye to fair use, hence many are only brief excerpts) is on transcribing counter-narrative videos of 2021-2023. For a deep dive and answers to frequently asked questions, see “What’s This All About?”
For this first quarter of 2026 I will be continuing to add new transcripts to the List of Transcriptions on Mondays and Wednesdays; in addition I will be continuing work on the index. When a given subcategory is complete, or nearly so, I’ll use a Friday to post here a “recap” with a link to the updated index.
Recaps posted as of December 31, 2025:
SELECTED SUBJECT SUBCATEGORIES
#ADVERSE-EVENTS:NEUROLOGICAL - 2021 only
#ADVERSE EVENTS:MORTALITY-ANECDOTES
#HOSPITAL-AND-NURSING-HOME-HORRORS
#MAGNETISM/RADIATION
#SHEDDING
#WHITECLOTS (fibrinaloid castings)
SELECTED OCCASION SUBCATEGORIES
#BAN-JABS-FL
#FOREST-OF-THE-FALLEN
Please note that the index has many more subject and occasion subcategories, all still works-in-progress.
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Recaps to date: