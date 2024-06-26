Guitarist Jeff Diamond Interviewed by RFK, Jr About Losing His Fingers From Clots After J & J (Excerpts)

"I kept putting it off, I was taking care of my mother. I was her caregiver and that's the only reason that I got the shot in the first place, or I wouldn't have."— Jeff Diamond

"hundreds of thousands of stories like this… are not being reported in the mainstream media."— RFK, Jr.

Source video:

"Interview with Guitarist Jeff Diamond"

by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

"The Defender" Podcast, July 5, 2022

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/guitarist-jeff-diamond-jj-vaccine-rfk-jr-podcast/

