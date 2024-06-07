Greyson Follmer, 19 Year-Old Athlete with Severe Heart Inflammation and 15 ER Trips

"I'm sitting there losing my mind, like, how am I in such bad pain and there's nothing you guys can do for me?"

Greyson Follmer talks about his Covid19-Vaccine-Injury

April 10, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hfaqa-greyson-follmer-talks-about-his-covid19-vaccine-injury.html

