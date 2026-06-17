Irishwoman: “Greetings from Prison Ireland”

"Let's talk about vaccine passports...is that really what you really want to happen?"

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“Vaccine Passport, is this really what you want?.”

Daveswildcamping, posted October 31, 2021

https://rumble.com/voi5wj-vaccine-passport-is-this-really-what-you-want..html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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