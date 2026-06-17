“Greetings from Prison Ireland”— An Irishwoman Warns Against Vaccine Passports
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Irishwoman: “Greetings from Prison Ireland”
"Let's talk about vaccine passports...is that really what you really want to happen?"
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“Vaccine Passport, is this really what you want?.”
Daveswildcamping, posted October 31, 2021
https://rumble.com/voi5wj-vaccine-passport-is-this-really-what-you-want..html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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