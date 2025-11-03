SCREENSHOT

Dr. Tom Cowan Talks with Ramola D About the Problem with Virology

“The problem with particularly virology, but medicine and science these days in general is that they use words and concepts which confuse people and they don’t understand what they’re talking about. And the reason I say that is because if you translate what they’re saying, the essence of what they’re saying, into a real world situation nobody would believe it.”

Source video:

“Report 284 | Dr. Tom Cowan Exposes Virus/Infection Fallacies, Describes True Health”

Ramola D Reports, May 9, 2022

https://rumble.com/v142rp1-report-284-dr.-tom-cowan-exposes-virusinfection-fallacies-describes-true-he.html

