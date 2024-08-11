Gail Seiler on How She Escaped Hospital Imprisonment (2 brief excerpts)

“I’m like, they tried to kill me right? And they’re like, oh yeah, they tried to murder you dead”

Read more

Source video:

“Woman Escapes Hospital Imprisonment”

We the Patriots USA

WethePatriotsUSA.org/faithful-freedom

by Teryn Gregson, September 28, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1lna9b-woman-escapes-hospital-holocaust-husband-breaks-her-out-ep.-33.html



> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share