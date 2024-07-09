Who Did Not Comply? Gabriel Dalmau, NYC Sanitation Worker: "end the mandates, it's unconstitutional, it's illegal, and just downright not human" (NYC Mandate Testimony)
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Gabriel Dalmau, NYC Sanitation Worker
"These things don't make sense. The mandates don't make sense... end the mandates, it's unconstitutional, it's illegal, and just downright not human"
Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free