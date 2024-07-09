Gabriel Dalmau, NYC Sanitation Worker

"These things don't make sense. The mandates don't make sense... end the mandates, it's unconstitutional, it's illegal, and just downright not human"

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

