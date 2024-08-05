"From the get-go it was weird and eerie... I think they killed him"— Suzie Shannon Shares What Happened to Her Husband John in the Hospital
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Suzie Shannon Shares What Happened to Her Husband John in the Hospital
"From the get-go it was weird and eerie... I think they killed him."
Read more
Source video:
"John Shannon Story - A FormerFedsGroup Interview"
FormerFedsGroup, February 21, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2aa972-john-shannon-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free