May you and yours have a very merry Christmas, and/or whatever other holiday you celebrate, and a happy and healthy new year.

This concludes posting for 2025. I’ll be back with a new post on Friday, January 2, 2026.

For those of you new to Transcriber B’s Substack, my focus is on transcribing counter-narrative video circa 2021-2023 for the historical record. (For a deep dive, and contact info, see “What’s This All About?”) In this last quarter of 2025 I’ve been adding transcripts to the master list and also beefing up the index. There are still a good many gaps, and a crowd of drafts in-progress, so I’ll still be at this work well into 2026.

To the memes—

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share