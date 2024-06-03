Forest of the Fallen at the Botanical Garden, Mackay, Australia— "all these beautiful Australians impacted by the you know what"
Forest of the Fallen at the Botanical Garden, Mackay, Australia
"We can see all these beautiful Australians impacted by the you know what. Yeah, lots of young people as well. A lot of people still have their heads in the sand"
Source video:
Forest of the Fallen ||| Mackay QLD
November 27, 2023
https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/MackayQLD24.11.23:f
