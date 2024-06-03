Forest of the Fallen at the Botanical Garden, Mackay, Australia

"We can see all these beautiful Australians impacted by the you know what. Yeah, lots of young people as well. A lot of people still have their heads in the sand"

Read more

Source video:

Forest of the Fallen ||| Mackay QLD

November 27, 2023

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/MackayQLD24.11.23:f

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share