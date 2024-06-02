Forest of the Fallen at Burleigh Market, Canberra

"In this section with the black ribbons are all deaths....This girl, Natalie, she's only 21, from Melbourne, and she died after having two Pfizer and then one Moderna,.. 45, 30 year old. A few older ones in there. 50 year old, 26, 40, 49, 34, 51."

Source video:

Forest of the Fallen ||| Canberra 2 ACT

December 16, 2023

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Canberra:5c

