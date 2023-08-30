"Your scare tactics will not work on firefighters"—Florida Firefighter Wendy Williams Speaks Out Against the Jab Mandates
Transcript from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Florida Firefighter Wendy Williams: "Your scare tactics will not work on firefighters."
Read more
Source video:
Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/kissimee-fl-press-conference-your-story-counts--the-untold-atrocities-of-covid19/your-story-counts--untold-atrocities-of-covid19/
[48:28 - 55:15]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free