"Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished... We are coming"— Henrietta Simoes, Bereaved Mother, Speaking Out at Green Cove Springs FL
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Bereaved mother Henrietta Simoes Speaks Out at Green Cove Springs FL
"Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished... We are coming."
Source video:
"2023 Florida Retreat for Vaccine Injured - Heddy Simoes"
itscommonsense 2020, posted August 18, 2023
https://rumble.com/v38ozqk-2023-florida-retreat-for-vaccine-injured-heddy-simoes.html
