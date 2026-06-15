Jabbed Man Stalked By Bluetooth

“Everywhere I go, everywhere I go, everything is trying to connect to me, man.”

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“Bluetooth Connectivity from Covid Jab”

Daveswildcamping, posted May 20, 2021

https://rumble.com/vhcwwt-bluetooth-connectivity-from-covid-jab.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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