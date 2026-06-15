"Everywhere I go, everywhere I go, everything is trying to connect to me, man"— Man Who Took AstraZeneca
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Jabbed Man Stalked By Bluetooth
“Everywhere I go, everywhere I go, everything is trying to connect to me, man.”
Read more
“Bluetooth Connectivity from Covid Jab”
Daveswildcamping, posted May 20, 2021
https://rumble.com/vhcwwt-bluetooth-connectivity-from-covid-jab.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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