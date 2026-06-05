"Everything being recommended by the CDC and the state Board of Health is actually contrary to all the rules of science"— Dr. Dan Stock Educates the Mt. Vernon, Indiana School Board
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Dan Stock Educates the Mt. Vernon, Indiana School Board
“We’re 18 months into this and still having a problem and I would suggest the reason we still have a problem is because we’re doing things that are not useful. And we’re getting our sources of information from the Indiana State Board of Health and the CDC who actually don’t bother to read science before they do this.”
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Source video:
“VIDEO: Doctor Takes Over Mic At School Board Meeting And Stuns Entire Room”
The Red Pill Channel, posted August 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/07od5DFVVMGg/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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