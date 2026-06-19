“Everything about this feels completely wrong”— Schoolteacher in the UK Speaks Out Against Mask Bullying Children
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
UK Teacher Speaks Out Against Mask Bullying Children
“Everything about this feels completely wrong.”
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Source video:
“UK Teacher Speaks Out on Mask Bullying in School”
Daveswildcamping, posted March 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/ver2z7-uk-teacher-speaks-out-on-mask-bulling-in-school.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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