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UK Teacher Speaks Out Against Mask Bullying Children

“Everything about this feels completely wrong.”

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Source video:

“UK Teacher Speaks Out on Mask Bullying in School”

Daveswildcamping, posted March 17, 2021

https://rumble.com/ver2z7-uk-teacher-speaks-out-on-mask-bulling-in-school.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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