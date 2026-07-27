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Immunologist and Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Sucharit Bhakti Speaks Out Against the Covid Jabs

“The world believes that the killer virus SARS-CoV-2 is new, therefore our immune system cannot respond to an infection in time to save our lives. Hence, the need to vaccinate everyone... It is now clear that to the immune system SARS-CoV-2 is unmistakably a corona virus, just as the newborn baby is unmistakably a human being. Now every day corona viruses are most common causes of respiratory illnesses. So the immune system is, of everyone, is trained to recognize and control all infections, including SARS-CoV-2. .. [E]veryone who thinks they need the vaccination to become immune will be overjoyed to realize that they already have these antibodies.”

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Source video:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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