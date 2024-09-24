"Everyone that voted to put children in masks, you are child abusers"— PPE Expert Kristen Meghan Kelly Educates the Oakland County (Michigan) Commissioners
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
PPE Expert Kristen Meghan Kelly: "Masks cannot and do not stop aerosols"
"Everyone that voted to put children in masks, you are child abusers"
Read more
Source video:
"Two mask and respirator experts speak out"
KristenMeghanTV, September 4, 2021
https://rumble.com/vm3715-two-mask-and-respirator-experts-speak-out.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free