Kerri O’Neill, Severely Injured After 4th Moderna, Informs the FDA

“I am not anti-vax. I felt that being vaccinated for covid 19 was the right thing to do. This said, in order to make an educated choice about receiving a vaccine every person deserves to know the actual risks. In December 2021, 12 hours after receiving a Moderna booster, I began experiencing severe gastrointestinal issues lasting 2 weeks. Ten days in, while driving, I became tachycardic and dizzy. My head, neck, arms, hands, and body began tingling. My hands were clamping closed and I was having difficulty breathing. I ended up in the ER.”

“Public Comments from the Vaccine Injured - VRBPAC meeting 1/26/23”

Vaccine Injury Stories from Angel Medic, posted January 28, 2023

https://rumble.com/v27jr8q-public-comments-from-the-vaccine-injured-vrbpac-meeting-12623.html

Time stamps: [28:50 - 32:46]

