"Our medical rights are being taken away... a hospital, a place of healing, became a prison" —Erin Greene Rettig (Kissimmee Testimony)
Transcript from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Erin Greene Rettig: "Our medical rights are being taken away"
"a hospital, a place of healing, became a prison"
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Source video:
Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/kissimee-fl-press-conference-your-story-counts--the-untold-atrocities-of-covid19/your-story-counts--untold-atrocities-of-covid19/
[1:49:00 - 1:57:26]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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