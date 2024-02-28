Sonya Young, commmissioner of declarations

Eleven Certified Australian Medical Workers Testify on Deaths and Injuries Following Jabs Roll Out

"I am a commissioner of declarations and have been so for 14 years. I certified the individuals' identification documents as well as their employment and registration documents. I can confirm that I certified the identification documents for participants prior to their de-identifying themselves for the videos. I can also confirm that I was present for each individual's interview. If the individuals participating today said they were a nurse or a paramedic, I confirmed by checking off their AHPRA registration papers or their hospital identification cards."

— Sonya Young

"As a nurse working on the front line I have seen an increase in young strokes, especially after the introduction in the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine. More recently though I have seen elderly people dying on my ward after having the AstraZeneca shot."

— Person 1, Nurse, QLD Health

"We are seeing what these vaccines are doing and we are not allowed to speak about it. We're under the threat of losing our registration."

— Person 2, Paramedic, QLD Ambulance Service

"The wards are busier to do with nurse patient ratio because we've got an increase of every patient's coming in with upper gastric bleeds and they're having strokes but they're not finding out what's causing these bleeds. We've also seen an increase of pericarditis within elderly patients and young patients. And an increasing shingles in patients since the vaccination."

— Person 4, Nurse, QLD Health

"I'm remaining anonymous because it's been made very clear by our registry board, AHPRA, that any form of speaking out against the narrative could lead to deregistration. And Queensland Ambulance has made that clear as well."

— Person 7, Paramedic

"And we've had patients who had the first injection and died and there's been nothing reported. No autopsy. No reporting."

— Person 9, Administration QLD Health, Medical Records

"I've noticed a big spike in strokes. I've also noticed there's been a lot of neurological conditions going on. There's been a lot of people presenting with migraines 2, 3 days after receiving the vaccines. I've noticed people with shaking, they've had uncontrollable vomiting. And chest pains. There's been a lot of people presenting with chest pain post the vaccination. Sometimes it's after the second one, 2 or 3 days, 5 days. Sometimes it's immediately, the day of."

— Person 10, Registered Nurse

Source video:

11 Australian Nurses Blow the Whistle on Covid Vaccine Side Effects

themightyninja, December 2, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lbMt4OoeUezA/

