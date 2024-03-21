Dr. William Makis Warns Croatia's Parliament About the Epidemic of Turbo Cancers in the Jabbed

"I am calling for an immediate suspension of covid 19 vaccines. These products are extremely dangerous, especially for children, for pregnant women, for young adults, and I believe that these vaccines should be taken off the market immediately."

Read more

Source video:

VIDEO - Croatian Parliament Presentation by Dr.William Makis on Turbo Cancer, Dec.1, 2023 (International Symposium Zagreb, Croatia - "In the eye of the storm")

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD, posted March 8, 2024

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply