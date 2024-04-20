Dr. William Makis on Detoxing from Spike and How to Spot the Next Scamdemic (excerpt)
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Dr. William Makis on Detoxing from Spike and How to Spot the Next Scamdemic (excerpt)
"you have to be proactive with your health"
Read more
Source video:
VIDEO - Era of Champions - Dr.William Makis' speech in Ontario, Canada on Oct.28, 2023
Posted April 5, 2024
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free