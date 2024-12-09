Dr. Sheila Furey Chides the Virginia Board of Health

"I find it saddening that 3 years into this pandemic, the doctors who have been most successful in treating covid 19 voices are not heard here. The use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are banned in our hospital. Safe and effective medications cannot be used in a hospital system. That is contributing to loss of life and increased morbidity. And you have yet to open your doors to hear from the physicians around this country and around the world who are safely and effectively treating this disease."

Source video:

"3/23/23 VA BOARD OF HEALTH MTG Dr. Furey"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted March 24, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2emgzg-dr.-furey-at-vdh.html

