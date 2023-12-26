Dr. Richard Schroeder, M.D. Urges Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jab "It really needs to be done"

"Please don't ignore the calls for help from the citizens of your state. They're becoming quite numerous, quite vociferous, and, and it's going to be inevitable sooner or later. Stop it before anyone else gets hurt."

Read more

Source video:

Dr. Richard Schroeder, M.D.: Open Message to Governor Ron DeSantis, 'Ban the Jab'!

Dr. Joseph Sansone, December 11, 2023

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply