Dr. Retsef Levi, Professor of Operations Management at MIT, Speaks Out Against "the Narrative"

"I can tell you that I know many mainstream scientists and medical professionals who, similar to me, think that the current narrative is extreme and wrong. But very few of them are willing to speak up. And I'm not sure I can blame them because any attempt to deviate from the main narrative today is faced with a wall of hostility, rejection, and even elimination from the government, including funding agencies, from public media, and worst of all, from the scientific community itself. And let me just quote a very close colleague at MIT, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, this is one of the most distinguished status that you can have as an academic. He told me something like that, and I quote, you have to be careful because you can be eliminated. And he told me that in the context of raising concerns about the current main narrative about how to manage the covid 19 pandemic."

"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"

roberts1006, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html"



