Dr. Chris Shoemaker: "Ivermectin. Simple little topic. Simple little pill."

"if NASA was sending people to Saturn, and they were only allowed four drugs on it, I guarantee you Ivermectin would be on that flight. It is that good." Read more

Source video:

Rally for Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canada

Filmed September 3, 2022

"No More Shots, Let's Follow Denmark's Lead! 09/03/22"

https://rumble.com/v1ijlnz-no-more-shots-lets-follow-denmarks-lead-090322.html

