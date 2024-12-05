Susan Franz, RN Educates the Virginia Board of Health on Covid Jabs for Kids

"There is plenty of data to show that this vaccination is killing people and disabling people. And doing this to children is unconscionable. And there will be consequences for it, whether it's in this life or the next. You will be held responsible for what decisions you make regarding this vaccine and especially when it comes to children. So I urge you to reject this vaccination on the childhood immunization schedule."

Source video:

"3/23/23 VA BOARD OF HEALTH MTG Susan Franz"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance

https://rumble.com/v2emebm-susan-franz-at-vdh.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

