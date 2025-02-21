My focus is making transcripts of censored and shadow-banned video from 2021-2023, however once in a while I make an exception, as for this one which was filmed earlier this week in Idaho.— TB

SCREENSHOT - Carla Cameron at the podium. To the right, her husband Doug Cameron is seated in his wheelchair.

Carla Cameron, Her Husband Paralyzed by One Covid Jab, Testifies Before the Idaho Senate

"Do you remember during covid when every life mattered? Well that was until the vaccine started injuring people."

Sasha Latypova, Posted February 19, 2025 [Filmed February 17, 2025]

"Here is a 5 min clip of Doug Cameron speaking about his permanent disability (paralysis) from 1 shot of Janssen covid injection, and his wife Carla speaking about the toll that the family suffered as a result"

