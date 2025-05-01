"Do the right thing"—Scott Kiley Urges Florida Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jabs
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Florida Health Freedom Activist Scott Kiley to Governor DeSantis: "Pull the injections, save lives"
"Informed consent is not possible with these covid injections... You have the data. You have the knowledge. You have the power."
Read more
Source video:
"Ban the Jab! Scott Kiley Open Message to Governor Ron DeSantis"
josesansone, December 9, 2023
https://rumble.com/v40j2zj-ban-the-jab-scott-kiley-open-message-to-governor-ron-desantis.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free