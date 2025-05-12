Dr. Kevin Stillwagon to FL Gov DeSantis: "Do the right thing and pull these shots"

"These mRNA shots are not safe. They are contaminated with DNA, many times above the allowable limits, and many independent laboratories have verified that. This DNA integrates into the genomes of cell lines creating cancers. The messenger RNA that is supposed to be in the shots has pseudouridines that result in biologically active proteins being released into the blood stream. These bio-active proteins will attach to cellular receptors and the immune system will react to that by destroying those cells, resulting in various pathologies that can happen quickly or may be delayed over time. Allowing these products to be injected into people, even by their own consent, is not acceptable. This is called willful misconduct, and there is no shield of liability protection for anyone promoting this activity."

"Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's Message To Governor DeSantis to Ban The Jabs"

Caturano and Ricks, December 11, 2023

https://rumble.com/v40qokd-dr.-kevin-stillwagons-message-to-governor-desantis-to-ban-the-jabs.html

