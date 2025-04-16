Dr. Peter McCullough at the Remdesivir Lawsuit Conference in Fresno, CA: "Do not use it."

"From the very beginning with the covid 19 crisis it fell into the minds of people to hurt other people. From the very beginning. And it was simultaneous and it was all over the world... Something is wrong in our country. Something is very wrong... The rights of these people and these family members were taken away from them. And in our country, when rights are taken away, and there is harm caused, in this case the most ultimate harm, the loss of life, justice will be served."

"Dr. Peter McCullough Speaks at the Remdesivir Lawsuit Conference in Fresno, California"

Vigilant News Network, Posted Sept 12, 2022 [filmed September 7, 2022]

https://rumble.com/v1ju8uj-dr.-peter-mccullough-speaks-at-the-remdesivir-lawsuit-conference-in-fresno-.html

Full conference: https://rumble.com/v1jl35e-dr.-mccullough-speaks-in-fresno-at-the-remdesivir-lawsuit-conference-min-53.html

