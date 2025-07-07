"Did someone trick you? And they have"— Dr. Sam Sigoloff Explains the Importance of Chad Coppin's Call to Pfizer, Confirming that His Vial of Comirnaty Came from France—Not FDA Approved
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Dr. Sam Sigoloff Plays Chad's Call to Pfizer— His Vial of Comirnaty Came From France
"Remember, it's not if you wanted to get it, it's about, did someone lie to you? Did someone trick you? And they have. And they need to be held responsible in the court of law."—Dr. Sam Sigoloff
Read more
Source video:
"36. Made in France, Not FDA Approved"
Dr. Sigoloff, July 8, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1bi4ll-36.-made-in-france-not-fda-approved.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free