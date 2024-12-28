"Don't let the television scare you"— Nurse David Blackwell
Transcript of a video that uses code words to avoid the censors, 2023
David Blackwell, RN: "Don't let the television scare you"
"never forget this Anthony Fauci is a pusher, and like Nancy Reagan said, just say no. Just say no. Stay healthy, eat right, exercise, get plenty of sunlight, plenty of sleep, and God, Allah, Yahweh, Jehovah has a plan for you."
Source video:
Just say "no"
Colonel Rebel, posted August 28, 2023
